Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of Year 2022 Distributions

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) today announced the tax treatment of its year 2022 distributions as described in the chart below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. distributions.

Common Stock
CUSIP # 015271109
Ticker Symbol: ARE







Section
897(4)
Ordinary
Dividends
(Box 2e)


Section
897(4)

Capital
Gains on
Real
Estate
(Box 2f)


Return of

Capital(5)

(Box 3)


Section
199A(1)

Dividends

(Box 5)

























Dividends


Capital Gains





Record

Date


Payment

Date


Distribution

Per Share


Taxable

Ordinary

(Box 1a)


Qualified(1)

(Box 1b)


Total(2)

(Box 2a)


Unrecaptured
Section 1250(3)

(Box 2b)





12/31/21


1/14/22


$ 1.150000


$ 0.659525


$ —


$ 0.490475


$ 0.093725


$ 0.020355


$ 0.298195


$ —


$ 0.659525

3/31/22


4/15/22


1.150000


0.659525



0.490475


0.093725


0.020355


0.298195



0.659525

6/30/22


7/15/22


1.180000


0.676730



0.503270


0.096170


0.020886


0.305974



0.676730

9/30/22


10/14/22


1.180000


0.676730



0.503270


0.096170


0.020886


0.305974



0.676730





$ 4.660000


$ 2.672510


$ —


$ 1.987490


$ 0.379790


$ 0.082482


$ 1.208338


$ —


$ 2.672510





100 %


57.35 %


— %


42.65 %


8.15 %


1.77 %


25.93 %


— %


57.35 %



(1)

Qualified and Section 199A dividends are a subset of, and included in, the taxable ordinary dividends amount.

(2)

For purposes of Section 1061 and Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c), the aggregate "One Year Amounts Disclosure" and "Three Year Amounts
Disclosure" are $0.778897 (39.19% of Box 2a) per share and $0.590881 (29.73% of Box 2a) per share, respectively. Such additional information
generally pertains to shares held through "applicable partnership interests" subject to Section 1061.

(3)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 gains are a subset of, and included in, the total capital gains amount.

(4)

These amounts reflect a distribution's composition of gains from the disposition of "United States real property interests" under Section 897.
Generally, such information is relevant only to non-U.S. shareholders that own more than 10% of the Company's stock, as determined for purposes
of Section 897, and certain entities through which non-U.S. shareholders own the Company's stock.

(5)

Return of capital represents a return of stockholder investment.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

Contact: Sara Kabakoff, Vice President – Strategic Communications, (626) 788-5578, [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-announces-tax-treatment-of-year-2022-distributions-301730598.html

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY96533&Transmission_Id=202301260830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY96533&DateId=20230126
