2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2023

  • Idaho Power to purchase power through 20-year agreement
  • Company awards $15,000 grant to support the Shoshone Basin Rangeland Fire Protection Association

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), today announced it has placed into commercial operation the 120-megawatt (MW) Jackpot Solar project in Twin Falls County, Idaho.

This is the organization's first utility-scale renewable energy project in the state and is the largest solar facility in operation in Idaho. It will provide energy to Idaho Power through a 20-year power purchase agreement. At 120 megawatts of capacity, the plant will generate enough electricity annually to serve the energy needs of roughly 24,000 homes.

"Entering the Idaho solar market with such a major renewable project is very exciting for Duke Energy," said Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions. "Jackpot Solar will help strengthen the energy diversity in the state, and bring additional economic benefits to the state and Twin Falls County, while also supporting Idaho Power's clean energy goals."

Jackpot Solar will move Idaho Power toward its Clean Today, Cleaner Tomorrow target of providing 100% clean energy by 2045.

"This project continues our commitment to clean energy while also helping us address the rapidly growing need for new resources to ensure we can provide reliable, affordable electricity to our customers," said Idaho Power senior vice president and COO Adam Richins.

SOLV Energy completed the engineering and construction of the project, which is located on 952 rural acres south of the city of Twin Falls. Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions will own and operate the project.

The project employed about 200 workers at peak construction. Along with indirect economic benefits that accompany solar project development, such as increased local spending in the service and construction industries, the Jackpot Solar facility will also have a positive economic impact on the local community by providing significant tax revenues for the Filer Consolidated School District.

Additionally, the Duke Energy Foundation awarded a $15,000 grant to the Shoshone Basin Rangeland Fire Protection Association to support the organization's efforts to enhance the safety of the citizens in rural areas of Twin Falls County, Idaho.

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is a leader in sustainable energy, helping large enterprises reduce power costs, lower emissions and increase resiliency. The team provides wind, solar, resilient backup power and managed energy services to over 1,000 projects across the U.S., with a total electric capacity of more than 5,100 megawatts of nonregulated renewable energy.

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company and one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S., headquartered in Charlotte, N.C.

The brand includes the following subsidiaries of Duke Energy Corporation that are registered to transact business in various states and may be branded as Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions for marketing purposes: Duke Energy One, Inc.; Duke Energy Commercial Enterprises, Inc.; Duke Energy Renewables, Inc.; Duke Energy Renewables Commercial, LLC; Duke Energy Renewable Services, LLC.; Duke Energy Renewables Storage, LLC; Duke Energy Renewables Wind, LLC.; Duke Energy Renewables Solar, LLC.; and REC Solar Commercial Corporation.

Idaho Power

Idaho Power, headquartered in vibrant and fast-growing Boise, Idaho, has been a locally operated energy company since 1916. Today, it serves a 24,000-square-mile area in Idaho and Oregon. The company's goal to provide 100% clean energy by 2045 builds on its long history as a clean-energy leader that provides reliable service at affordable prices. With 17 low-cost hydroelectric projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power's residential, business and agricultural customers pay among the nation's lowest prices for electricity. Its 2,000 employees proudly serve more than 610,000 customers with a culture of safety first, integrity always and respect for all.

IDACORP Inc. (NYSE: IDA), Idaho Power's independent publicly traded parent company, is also headquartered in Boise, Idaho. To learn more, visit idahopower.com or idacorpinc.com.

Contact: Randy Wheeless
24-Hour: 800.559.3853
Twitter: @DE_RandyW

favicon.png?sn=CL97541&sd=2023-01-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-begins-operation-of-idahos-largest-solar-plant-301731454.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

