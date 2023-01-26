The Joint Chiropractic Earns Major Accolades for Franchising Excellence

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, has been identified as a Top Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review. In addition, The Joint is one of just 50 national franchise brands selected to the publication's 2022 report on the Most Profitable Franchises, and ranks as one of 80 brands on its list of Top Franchises for Veterans.

"The Joint is honored to again be recognized by Franchise Business Review in these three important categories," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "To receive such high praise from the franchise community is a testament to our strong business model as well as our teams' focus to provide more communities across the country with affordable, accessible chiropractic care."

For all three lists, Franchise Business Review analyzed data from 38,000 franchise owners representing more than 360 national franchise brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brand and their likelihood to recommend it to others. Other factors included annual income of franchise owners and minimum startup capital requirement. The Joint franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies.

About The Joint Chiropractic
The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 800 locations nationwide and more than 12 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure
The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchise owners provide management services to certain professional chiropractic practices.

