Black Knight Continues to Deliver Innovative Servicing Solutions Focused on Customer Needs Through Periods of Hardship

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023

A New Collections Solution Features Call Management Capabilities that Servicers Can Use to Apply Insights and Help Their Borrowers Determine Best Repayment Options When Facing Financial Struggles

  • Black Knight has added a new Collections solution to its suite of customer-focused technology, which is designed to exceed the needs of homeowners throughout their servicing journey
  • The Collections solution leverages insight-based capabilities that assist servicers with keeping borrowers from foreclosure and late-stage default by streamlining the process of engaging homeowners who may be facing financial hardship – ultimately helping more of them stay in their homes
  • Black Knight's suite of consumer-focused solutions offers end-to-end tools for servicers to help borrowers with personalized engagement and speedy resolution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (

NYSE:BKI, Financial) announced it has enhanced its suite of solutions dedicated to exceeding the needs of homeowners throughout their servicing journey. The most recent addition is the Collections solution, which delivers the functionality to assist servicers in their efforts to keep customers in their homes during periods of financial hardship by streamlining the process of engaging customers with meaningful information. This early engagement can help prevent foreclosure and late-stage default by making qualified assistance options timelier and more accessible to both homeowners and servicers.

Black_Knight_Logo.jpg

"We consider it a privilege at Black Knight to be able to deliver technology that supports the American aspiration of homeownership," said Sandra Madigan, chief digital officer, Black Knight. "A homeowner facing financial hardship may feel anguish, fear and even embarrassment. Our comprehensive solutions address this difficult reality by giving servicers a seamless path to help their borrowers prevent or resolve delinquent payments. Whether a borrower prefers to browse their options independently or connect with a servicer's support representative – the Collections application brings consistency, ease and relief to the process."

The Collections solution seamlessly integrates with the MSP loan servicing system and Servicing Digital, Black Knight's self-service app and responsive web solution that allows borrowers to access loan, home and neighborhood information. Through this integration, borrowers can browse and select from qualified assistance options at a time and pace that suits them. Additionally, a servicer's employees can access key information to help their customers address delinquent payments quickly and efficiently to ultimately avoid transitioning customers into default.

"Every mortgage servicer's goal is to help customers remain in their homes, and by rounding out our robust suite with the Collections solution, these servicers have even more resources to do so," said Joe Nackashi, CEO, Black Knight. "Continuous engagement is key to providing a top-tier experience throughout the customer journey, and periods of hardship are when consumers need this outreach most. We are proud at Black Knight to contribute to the special relationship between a servicer and the homeowner – a relationship that's fundamental to the American dream."

About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc. (

NYSE:BKI, Financial) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

For more information:






Michelle Kersch



Mitch Cohen



Black Knight, Inc.



Black Knight, Inc.



904.854.5043



704.890.8158



[email protected]



[email protected]



favicon.png?sn=FL96551&sd=2023-01-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-knight-continues-to-deliver-innovative-servicing-solutions-focused-on-customer-needs-through-periods-of-hardship-301730606.html

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL96551&Transmission_Id=202301260900PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL96551&DateId=20230126
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.