Zillow's new AI-powered natural-language search is a first in real estate

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2023

SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow has launched a new AI-powered feature that lets shoppers search for homes in the same way they would talk to their friends and family.

Now home shoppers can enter phrases like "$700K homes in Charlotte with a backyard" or "open house near me with four bedrooms" directly into the Zillow search bar, rather than starting with a location and having to filter their way to the homes they want. They can also save their searches and have Zillow notify them when new qualifying listings come online.

The "natural language search" feature is now live on the Zillow® app for iOS® users and is coming soon to Android™ devices and Zillow.com.

"Beyond easy-to-filter criteria like bedrooms and bathrooms, buyers are considering many other specific features that match their unique lifestyle," said Jenny Arden, Zillow's chief design officer. "This new tool is a game changer for home shopping, because it helps shorten the sometimes long and stressful house-hunting process by creating an easy, more modern way to search, and it delivers relevant search results in a simple, uncluttered way."

Zillow's natural language search feature takes users' queries and scans millions of listing details to bring relevant results to the surface. At the same time, the feature is training machine learning models to better respond to search queries that use natural, human-like sentences.

Zillow is the first major residential real estate marketplace to implement this advanced, AI-powered search engine for the home shopping experience.

Many of Zillow's most impactful features are powered by AI and machine learning, ranging from the Neural Zestimate® valuation to providing the best personalized home recommendations to generating floor plans from panoramic photos.

The company continues to invest in tech innovation like AI as part of its vision to deliver the "housing super app" — a single digital ecosystem of connected solutions for all the tasks and services related to moving.

"The future of real estate will be powered through AI," Arden said. "We are proud to be the first in the industry to offer this smarter way to search, and excited to see how it learns and evolves to help each Zillow shopper find their perfect home."

About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy®; HotPads®; and ShowingTime+SM, which houses ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop®, and interactive floor plans. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

