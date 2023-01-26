TTEC expands European capabilities, announces Adam Foster as President of TTEC EMEA

2 hours ago
DENVER, Jan. 26, 2023

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced that Adam Foster has been named President of TTEC EMEA.

"Our industry is rapidly evolving and ever more global. TTEC is committed to driving significant growth across Europe, Middle East, and Africa and we will continue to invest in top talent. That's why I am thrilled to welcome Adam Foster to the TTEC family," said Ken Tuchman, Chairman and CEO, TTEC.

Ken continued, "With a strong track record of executing digitally enabled growth strategies, Adam will be integral to connecting TTEC's broad set of capabilities–from CX technology to outsourcing excellence–for clients across the region."

Adam will also lead TTEC's geographic expansion in the region, including nearshore capabilities in Africa. The company is expanding rapidly in Africa and will continue optimizing its footprint to meet the needs of clients. Bringing significant experience with CX technology platforms and business process outsourcing firms, Adam most recently served as CEO of Europe for Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), where he was responsible for expansion and growth strategy in key European markets.

"I am excited to join TTEC at a time like this," said Adam. "Delivering exceptional customer experiences will be the key to success for brands in today's economy and I believe TTEC is leading the pack. I am eager to tap into our world-class capabilities to drive growth in EMEA."

TTEC also announced Rob Allman as the leader for TTEC Digital in EMEA. Rob joins TTEC from NTT where he most recently served as Global SVP of Customer Experience. He has successfully grown digital CX business in Australia, South Africa, and across Europe.

"Both Adam and Rob are ideal cultural fits for TTEC and have the expertise to drive growth in the region," said Ken. "I look forward to them partnering with our senior leadership team as we take our EMEA strategy forward."

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's 62,000+ employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

WRITTEN BY

