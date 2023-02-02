John Marshall Bank Hires Tamoor Ijaz as New Market Leader - Vice President, Commercial Lender

John Marshall Bank (“JMB” or the “Bank”), subsidiary of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JMSB), is proud to announce the recent hire of Tamoor Ijaz as Vice President, Commercial Lender in the Arlington Region. In his position, Mr. Ijaz will use his near 10 years of commercial lending experience to focus on Commercial and Industrial loans as well as fostering new deposit business development opportunities.

Most recently, Mr. Ijaz served as a Senior Commercial Relationship Manager and Vice President for Fulton Bank in Herndon, VA. He brings strong business development, sales, service, and leadership skills to John Marshall Bank as well as a broad network of relationships and centers of influence that will expand JMB’s presence throughout its core markets.

“We are very excited about Tamoor joining JMB as a commercial lender,” stated Jason McDonough, EVP, Chief Lending Officer, “bringing him onto the JMB team underscores the Bank’s continued focus on hiring relationship-oriented market leaders to further support the Bank’s growth.”

Mr. Ijaz graduated from George Mason University with a focus on Business Administration and Management. As a dedicated and talented business leader, Mr. Ijaz has received various awards from previous employers including two President’s awards and uses his presence and involvement in his communities to further his business prospects and networks.

About John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.:

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. John Marshall Bank is a $2.35 billion bank headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. with one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington D.C. Metro area. JMB offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

