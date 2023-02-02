Tetra+Tech%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded the Company a $42 million ceiling increase to its single-award, four-year contract to strengthen energy security in the Republic of Moldova. The increase is an addition to the Company’s initial $17 million contract awarded in March 2022.

Through the USAID Moldova Energy Security Activity, Tetra Tech’s energy experts will help integrate Moldova’s power grid and electricity market with the European system to catalyze a regional electricity market. Our experts will help Moldova reach its energy security goals through supporting competitive procurement of cleaner energy and promoting energy security.

Tetra Tech will assist in developing Moldova’s first integrated National Energy and Climate Plan and Low Emission Development Strategy to accelerate domestic renewable energy production and enhance climate change resilience. Tetra Tech also will work with utility companies and policymakers to attract investment in domestic power generation and incentivize energy efficiency.

"Tetra Tech has supported USAID and local government partners to strengthen energy security in Europe and Eurasia for decades," said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to using our Leading with Science® approach to advance a secure, sustainable energy sector that helps Moldovans power their lives more efficiently and affordably.”

