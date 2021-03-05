TTCF, GOTU & AVYA Class Action Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Reminds Investors of Deadlines and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. ( TTCF)
Class Period: March 20, 2021 - October 12, 2022,
Deadline: February 21, 2023
For more info: www.bgandg.com/ttcf.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) Tattooed Chef continuously downplayed its serious issues with internal controls; (2) Tattooed Chef’s financial statements from March 31, 2021 to the present included “certain errors” such as overstating revenue and understating losses; (3) as a result, Tattooed Chef would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the truth emerged, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. (: GOTU, GSX)
Class Period: March 5, 2021 - July 23, 2021
Deadline: February 28, 2023
For more info: www.bgandg.com/gotu.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) China was barring tutoring for profit in core school subjects and the policy change would restrict foreign investment in a sector that had become essential to success in Chinese school exams; and (2) the impact such regulations would have on Gaotu’s operations and profitability and the value of Company securities. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (: AVYA)
Class Period: November 22, 2021 - November 29, 2022
Deadline: March 6, 2023
For more info: www.bgandg.com/avya.
The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s internal control over financial reporting (“ICFR”) was deficient in several areas; (ii) as a result of these deficiencies, the Company had failed to design and maintain effective controls over its whistleblower policies and its ethics and compliance program; (iii) the Company’s deteriorating financial condition was likely to raise substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

