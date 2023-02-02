FLYR and Azul Partner on Revenue Optimization Initiatives

45 minutes ago
Airline innovator will revolutionize the industry by leveraging FLYR’s cutting-edge technology to improve profitability, optimize workflow, and provide more personalized offerings to travelers

LOS ANGELES and SÁO PAULO, Brazil, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYR Labs, the travel industry’s leading innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven forecasting, pricing, and commercial-wide decision-making, today announced a new partnership with Brazilian airline Azul to deploy FLYR’s advanced AI technologies as a way to optimize the airline’s revenue management strategy, starting with fare bundles and ancillary product optimization, helping to meet a growing variety of customer demands.

To help Azul achieve its goal of enabling total revenue management and dynamic offer optimization, FLYR will provide Azul with comprehensive data management, pricing, and forecasting capabilities that enable tailored offers for Azul's customers.

The sale of ancillary products, such as seat selection, luggage, priority boarding, and fare families, is a key profit driver for Azul. FLYR’s AI-based Revenue Optimization solution combines all available historical and ongoing data with deep learning algorithms to determine the optimal pricing and distribution strategy. FLYR’s solution will enable Azul to generate real-time prices for each customer shopping request or as a scheduled continuous price, allowing the airline to offer travelers the right ancillaries at the right price with minimal change to the existing shopping infrastructure. At the same time, the solution forecasts expected revenues for each flight, all within an easy-to-navigate user interface.

“We’ve long recognized that utilizing the latest technologies is a vital component of remaining competitive and providing an enhanced customer experience in a disrupted landscape,” said Daniel Bicudo, marketing & ancillary revenues director, Azul. “We’re looking forward to transforming our approach to ancillary revenue through the use of FLYR’s cutting-edge AI solutions.”

Azul has been the fastest-growing airline in Brazil since its launch in 2008 and currently has the largest airline network in the country in terms of cities served, with flights to more than 150 destinations.

“We’re excited to partner with Azul and harness the power of AI to improve their revenue management and offerings for customers,” said Alex Mans, founder and CEO of FLYR. “The limitations of legacy technology mean airlines have historically struggled to understand how changes in fares can affect ancillary revenues. Through our partnership, we will provide Azul with a crucial competitive advantage when it comes to boosting profitability and enhancing the customer experience.”

About Azul
Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, : AZUL) is Brazil's largest airline in number of flights and cities served, an average of 900 flights per day, to more than 150 destinations. With an operational fleet of more than 160 aircraft and more than 14,000 crew members, Azul has more than 300 direct routes. In 2022, Azul was voted the most punctual airline in the world, according to the OnTime Performance-OTP Review report by Cirium - the world's leading reference for operational data in the industry. In addition, in 2020, it received the award for best airline in the world by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice, being the only Brazilian company to receive both recognitions. For more information, visit www.voeazul.com.br/ri.

About FLYR Labs
FLYR Labs, the pioneer of The Revenue Operating System, is focused on the relentless application of AI technologies that help transportation leaders unlock their highest potential. Its clean sheet, vertically integrated platform, brings data, forecasting, pricing, reporting, and simulation capabilities into a “single pane of glass” that informs and automates commercial-wide functions. FLYR’s end-to-end platform can enable or automate all commercial decisions and eCommerce experiences, including those through its internet booking engine (IBE), offer management, customer messaging, customer management, and content management capabilities, resulting in improved revenue performance and digital customer satisfaction. FLYR Labs is headquartered in California with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Krakow, and Amsterdam. To learn more about FLYR Labs, visit flyrlabs.com or follow @flyrlabs on Twitter and LinkedIn.

