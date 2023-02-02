The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, announced today that Alkaline88® will expand its SKU offering in Sprouts Farmers Markets this February with the addition of its 750ml aluminum bottle and its 1-liter six pack to approximately 380 store locations across 23 states. The two new products join other Alkaline88 products already on Sprouts shelves. These include the 1 Gallon, which is consistently one of the best-selling enhanced water products in the natural supermarket chain, and the 500ml, which is available in a 24-pack case and will soon appear in checkstand coolers as a single-serve item.

“As the new year resets begin to take off, Alkaline88 drinkers will have two more great products to choose from at Sprouts Farmers Markets,” said Frank Lazaran, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Alkaline88 appeals to many Sprouts shoppers, with its deliciously smooth taste and buffer-free ingredient deck containing only purified water and pink Himalayan rock salt. Our 1-Gallon consistently performs well there, as a best-selling enhanced water product. The addition of the fully-recyclable 750ml aluminum and the 1-liter six pack gives Alkaline88 the opportunity to win even more Sprouts shoppers to the brand.

“The 750ml aluminum is in a product in a class by itself when it comes to packaging. We believe that it will be a perfect fit for Sprouts shoppers who want to enjoy their water in a sleek, eco-friendly, bottle that really stands out from the rest. And while we’re the category leader in the gallon format, the 1-liter six pack makes Alkaline88 available in one of the category’s most popular on-the-go sizes.

“It’s a great start to 2023 to be adding two new Alkaline88 products to Sprouts, one of the largest specialty retailers of fresh, natural, and organic food in the country. This is just the first of several significant retail expansions we will announce in the coming months.”

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for Alkaline88®.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, that the addition of the fully-recyclable 750ml aluminum and the 1-liter six pack gives Alkaline88 the opportunity to win even more Sprouts shoppers to the brand; the Company believes that it will be a perfect fit for Sprouts shoppers who want to enjoy their water in a sleek, eco-friendly, bottle that really stands out from the rest; and that adding two new Alkaline88 products to Sprouts is just the first of several significant retail expansions the Company will announce in the coming months.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

