Hancock Whitney Increases Quarterly Dividend 11%; Renews Share Repurchase Authorization

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Hancock+Whitney+Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) today announced that at its January meeting, the Company’s Board of Directors (“the Board”) approved a regular first quarter 2023 common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, an increase of $0.03 per common share, or 11%. The first quarter dividend is payable on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023.

Additionally, during the January meeting, the Board authorized a stock buyback program (the “Stock Buyback Program”) pursuant to which the Company may, from time to time, purchase up to 4,297,000 shares of its outstanding common stock (approximately 5% of the shares of common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2022), replacing the previous stock buyback program that expired on December 31, 2022.

The Stock Buyback Program expires on December 31, 2024. The shares may be repurchased in the open market, by block purchase, through accelerated share repurchase plans, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, in one or more transactions, from time to time, depending upon market conditions and other factors, and in accordance with applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Stock Buyback Program may be terminated or amended by the Board at any time prior to the expiration date.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230126005647r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005647/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.