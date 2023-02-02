Homeland Security Corporation CEO Purchases of Company Stock

Carson City, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Executive Officer and President James Werner purchased a total of 665,028 unrestricted shares of Homeland Security Corporation (OTCPINK: HSCC) for $9,396.72 between Jan. 23, 2023 and Jan. 25, 2023. Due to these transactions, the Float of HSCC has reduced by 665,028 shares and is 58,273,627 shares. As of Jan. 26, 2023, James Werner is beneficial owner of 107,000,000 restricted shares and 2,000,000 unrestricted shares of HSCC. James Werner controls 109,000,000 (60.46%) voting shares of HSCC.

The detailed HSCC transactions of James Werner from Jan. 23, 2023 to Jan. 25, 2023 are set out below:

DateTransactionCost ($)# SharesValue ($)
Jan. 23 2023Buy0.0125333,0004,162.50
Jan. 24 2023Buy0.014100,0001,400.00
Jan. 24 2023Buy0.0107510,000107.50
Jan. 24 2023Buy0.01533,000495.00
Jan. 25 2023Buy0.017100,0001,700.00
Jan. 25 2023Buy0.01673155,814933.82
Jan. 25 2023Buy0.01694,18670.74
Jan. 25 2023Buy0.0170512,500213.13
Jan. 25 2023Buy0.01916,528314.03


About Homeland Security Corporation:

Homeland Security Corporation is a surveillance company delivering security solutions to government, commercial, and enthusiast class customers. We focus on enriching our operations through long-term partnerships with peer companies by providing consulting, licensing, and contracting services. Our areas of expertise include video surveillance, covert surveillance, counter surveillance, intrusion detection, fire detection, server and storage solutions, and the automation of residences and commercial buildings.


Forward-Looking Statements:

Included in this release are certain "forward-looking" statements, involving risks and uncertainties, which are covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, along with statements regarding Homeland's performance. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events, and performance to differ materially from those anticipated.

Homeland Security Corporation
homelandsecuritycorporation.com
[email protected]
