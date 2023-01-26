The University of Texas at Austin Launches Online Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence with edX

AUSTIN, Texas, and LANHAM, Md., Jan. 26, 2023

One of the first fully online degrees in AI, the advanced, disruptively priced program aims to help working professionals enhance their skills and credentials in a rapidly growing field

AUSTIN, Texas, and LANHAM, Md., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Texas at Austin today announced the launch of a new online Master of Science degree in Artificial Intelligence (MSAI) in partnership with edX, a global online learning platform from 2U, Inc (Nasdaq: TWOU). The degree is one of the first fully online AI master's programs offered by a top-tier university. With tuition at $10,000 USD, the disruptively priced program features a high-quality, high-value educational experience designed to enhance learners' skills and credentials in one of technology's most rapidly growing fields.

"No major university has yet launched an online, scalable AI masters degree that can attract large numbers of students by giving them a flexible, accessible, and high-quality education pathway," said Art Markman, vice provost for academic affairs at UT Austin. "UT Austin recognizes the need for AI specialists across industries. Building on our successful decade-long partnership with edX, we're developing a program that can accommodate and support learners from all backgrounds, prepare students for an ever-growing variety of career opportunities, and increase the number of highly trained AI practitioners."

According to the World Economic Forum, AI and machine learning are among the most in-demand and fastest-growing emerging skill sets, which have been accelerated by the growing national conversation about how new technologies, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, might reshape the economy and the workforce. The UT Austin MSAI program is designed to educate and upskill working professionals across a wide variety of industries and specializations in areas such as machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, robotics, and more. Graduates of the MSAI program will be able to apply their skills to a wide range of fields, including business, finance, healthcare, and government.

"UT Austin has a demonstrated commitment and track record of success in increasing the accessibility and affordability of advanced graduate education through its current online programs in computer science and data science on edX. Its new AI degree will become an important on-ramp into the profession for students who have been left out of the field due to the high cost and inaccessibility of traditional programs," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at edX. "As these technologies continue to mature and become integrated into everyday life, programs like those at UT Austin can help educate learners around the globe to develop these technologies in a responsible and ethical way."

As an edX partner since 2012, UT Austin has built an innovative portfolio of online content that offers relevant pathways to skill and degree attainment. Currently, there are over 3,000 active students in UT's existing online master's programs in computer science, data science, and nutritional sciences. From free courses to boot camps to stackable degrees, UT Austin continues to meet learners on the edX platform where they are, offering high-quality, disruptively priced programs across a wide range of highly relevant fields.

Applications for the program open in June 2023, with the first classes beginning January 2024, pending approval by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. To receive updates and information regarding the program, please visit https://www.edx.org/masters/online-master-artificial-intelligence-utaustinx .

About University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas at Austin, founded in 1883, ranks among the 40 best universities in the world. As the flagship university of America's second-largest state, it supports more than 50,000 diverse students with top national programs across 18 colleges and schools. UT is consistently rated a top educational value, and Austin is ranked one of America's top cities in which to live. UT attracts nearly $800 million annually for research. UT Austin has 55 graduate programs and specializations ranked in the top 10 by U.S. News & World Report, including computer science, computer engineering, artificial intelligence, programming languages, systems and theory.

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects over 46 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge, and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org.

