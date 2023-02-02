The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Sotera Health Company (“Sotera” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SHC) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on November 20, 2020 (the “IPO”) and/or pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s secondary public offering conducted on or around March 18, 2021 (the “SPO,” and together with the IPO, the “Offerings”) and/or between November 20, 2020 and September 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 27, 2023.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Sotera made misleading statements about both its emission control systems and its liability in lawsuits related to its EtO emissions and the harm they caused. The Company falsely claimed to have “a proactive [environmental, health and safety] program and a culture of safety and quality.” The Company falsely claimed that it maintained appropriate safeguards to control EtO emissions. In fact, the Company strenuously denied that its EtO emissions harmed people and caused cancer. Despite these representations to the market, the Company and its executives were aware of the health risks of its EtO emissions. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Sotera, investors suffered damages.

