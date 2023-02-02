BWX+Technologies%2C+Inc. (BWXT) (NYSE: BWXT) will issue a press release detailing fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on Thursday, February 23, 2023, after market close and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Listen-only participants are encouraged to participate and view the supporting presentation via the Internet at www.bwxt.com%2Finvestors. The dial-in numbers for participants are (U.S.) 1-844-200-6205, (Canada) 1-833-950-0062 and (International) +1-929-526-1599; access code: 730532. A replay of the call will remain available on the BWXT website for a limited time.

About BWXT

