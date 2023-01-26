THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT ANNOUNCES NUMISMATIC COIN COLLECTION HONOURING THE LIFE AND REIGN OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 26, 2023

Coins in the Queen Elizabeth II's Reign collection feature exclusive tribute obverse

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, who served as Canada's monarch and head of state for 70 years is being remembered on a dazzling collection of precious metal coins. Silver, gold and platinum coins revisit seven decades of history by featuring timeless emblems of the reign of the late Queen, while other precious keepsakes show a more intimate portrait of the Queen known to generations of Canadians. These numismatic treasures, featuring a special tribute obverse displaying all four effigies that have appeared on Canadian coins, will be offered to the public throughout 2023. The 2022 $5 Fine Silver Coin - A Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, the first issue in this souvenir collection, as well as the 2022 $2 Special Wrap Roll – Honouring Queen Elizabeth II, are available as of today.

Royal_Canadian_Mint_THE_ROYAL_CANADIAN_MINT_ANNOUNCES_NUMISMATIC.jpg

"The passing of Queen Elizabeth II is a pivotal event that the Mint is acknowledging with dignity and respect," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "Our numismatic collection honouring her historic reign is both our thank you and farewell to the late Queen for her unwavering years of service."

While the 2022 $5 Fine Silver Coin – A Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and the 2022 $2 Special Wrap Roll – Honouring Queen Elizabeth II can be purchased now, products marked with an asterisk (*) in the following list of the other coins in the Queen Elizabeth II's Reign collection can be pre-ordered as of today:

  • The 2022 $20 Fine Silver Coin – A Sense of Duty, A Life of Service*
  • The 2022 $300 Pure Platinum Coin – Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Cypher*
  • The 2022 $200 Pure Gold Coin – Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Cypher*
  • The 2022 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Cypher
  • The 2022 Fine Silver 3-Coin Set – A Tribute to an Extraordinary Life*
  • The 2022 Special Edition Proof Silver Dollar – The Imperial State Crown*
  • The 2022 $50 Fine Silver Coin – Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation
  • The 2022 $50 Fine Silver Coin – Queen Elizabeth II's Reign
  • The 2022 $250 Pure Gold Coin – The Imperial State Crown*
  • The 2022 $20 Fine Silver Coin – The Imperial State Crown*
  • The 2023 Collector's Edition Non-circulation Coin Set
  • The 2023 Collector's Edition Non-circulation Special Wrap Roll Set, and
  • The 2023 Collector's Edition Non-circulation 50-cent Special Wrap Roll

The obverse of each numismatic coin is double-dated 1952-2022, with those dates separated by a Tudor rose. This inscription accompanies an overlay of the four effigies of Queen Elizabeth II that have appeared on Canadian coins since 1953. Except for the Special Wrap Roll circulation coins, the obverse design is exclusive to the Queen Elizabeth II's Reign collection. Full details of the collection are available here.

The 2022 $5 Fine Silver Coin - A Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and the 2022 $2 Special Wrap Roll – Honouring Queen Elizabeth II can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca. It is also be available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, at participating Canada Post outlets, and through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors.

Additional details of the collection, including all release dates and images are available here.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

favicon.png?sn=OT95574&sd=2023-01-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-royal-canadian-mint-announces-numismatic-coin-collection-honouring-the-life-and-reign-of-queen-elizabeth-ii-301731438.html

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint

rt.gif?NewsItemId=OT95574&Transmission_Id=202301260900PR_NEWS_USPR_____OT95574&DateId=20230126
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.