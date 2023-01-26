SS&C Intralinks' Forecasts M&A Deal Flow Resilience, Growth in Q1 2023

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 26, 2023

WINDSOR, Conn. , Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Q1 2023 global and regional predictions from the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, a quarterly publication of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.

SSC_Logo.jpg

"Predicting market volume movements since 2020 has been a challenge," said Bob Petrocchi, Co-Head of SS&C Intralinks. "But despite ongoing challenges such as COVID-19, supply-chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and global conflicts, M&A activity has remained resilient. Our insights into global M&A deals confirm dealmakers continue to adapt and push forward, with an appetite for growth remaining strong."

Regional market forecasts for Q1 2023 M&A activity:

  • Globally, M&A volume remains robust, especially from a historical perspective and against an exceptionally strong 2021. We are forecasting Q1 2023 announced M&A volume to grow in the 5-10% range against the previous quarter and Q1 2022.
  • Asia Pacific is forecast to grow against the previous quarter by over 10% and grow within a range of >5-10% compared to this time last year in the aftermath of the end of China's "zero-COVID" policy.
  • Europe, the Middle East and Africa are forecast to grow by double digits compared to Q1 2022 and remain flat against Q4 2022, despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
  • Latin America is seeing a period of volatility in many of its largest economies, with the region expected to underperform by greater than 5% compared to this period last year and Q4 2022.
  • North America'svolume is forecast to remain flat against the previous quarter and grow within a range of >5-10% relative to this period last year.

The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity from the previous four quarters, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions in preparation or in the due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has executed USD 35 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

favicon.png?sn=NY97077&sd=2023-01-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-intralinks-forecasts-ma-deal-flow-resilience-growth-in-q1-2023-301731352.html

SOURCE SS&C

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY97077&Transmission_Id=202301260900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY97077&DateId=20230126
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.