CARFAX NAMES TOP-RATED USED-CAR DEALERS NATIONWIDE

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2023

Verified Customer Ratings Fuel Fourth Annual CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX is recognizing dealerships around the country with its fourth annual Top-Rated Dealers Award. The list was released today on the eve of the National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Dallas. The 2022 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers received an average of 4.5 stars out of a possible five.

"These dealers have been recognized by CARFAX consumers as the best of the best when it comes to building trust."

"These dealers have been recognized by CARFAX consumers as the best of the best when it comes to building trust and transparency," said Gregg Cleary, CARFAX Vice President of Dealer Business. "They truly set the bar high for customer care. CARFAX has more than 4.1 million verified ratings and reviews, and dealers earn the Top-Rated distinction strictly from that verified feedback. We want to make it easier for people looking to buy or service a car to know they're in good hands."

Johnson Lexus of Raleigh, North Carolina, has not only earned a CARFAX Top-Rated award all four years, but they have the most five-star reviews in 2022, with 559. "We are proud to hold that distinction," said Mike Dalton, General Manager at Johnson Lexus of Raleigh. "It's a true reflection of how hard our team works to provide unprecedented customer service. This is our fourth year earning CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer, and we proudly share that honor knowing it's backed by our customers' verified reviews and the CARFAX brand."

This week, CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers around the country are learning that they've been honored. As winners, they will receive a kit of materials to display in their dealerships and have access to a suite of custom CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer digital assets that will help them share their excellent ratings in their online presence, including social media using #CARFAXtoprated. 2022 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers will also be able to show off their recognition to customers on the CARFAX Vehicle History Reports they provide. The highly coveted #GoldenCARFOX will be arriving at winning dealers this spring.

Editor's note: Reporters are welcome to visit the CARFAX booth (#1215) at the NADA Show to learn more. Interviews are available including in-person at NADA. Please contact [email protected].

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

SOURCE CARFAX

