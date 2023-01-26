Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 181 stocks valued at a total of $82.00Mil. The top holdings were LPLA(2.83%), NVEE(1.68%), and RGEN(1.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 15,900 shares in NYSE:AEL, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.27 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co traded for a price of $46.26 per share and a market cap of $3.96Bil. The stock has returned 14.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co has a price-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 1,400-share investment in NAS:CACC. Previously, the stock had a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $458.79 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Credit Acceptance Corp traded for a price of $449.75 per share and a market cap of $5.81Bil. The stock has returned -16.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Credit Acceptance Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-book ratio of 3.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 6,751-share investment in NAS:ENTG. Previously, the stock had a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.64 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Entegris Inc traded for a price of $79.89 per share and a market cap of $11.91Bil. The stock has returned -32.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Entegris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-book ratio of 3.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.76 and a price-sales ratio of 3.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 1,550-share investment in NYSE:PAYC. Previously, the stock had a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $322.67 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Paycom Software Inc traded for a price of $320.965 per share and a market cap of $19.26Bil. The stock has returned 5.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Paycom Software Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 74.47, a price-book ratio of 17.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.92 and a price-sales ratio of 14.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 108,100 shares in NYSE:CHS, giving the stock a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.62 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Chico's FAS Inc traded for a price of $5.26 per share and a market cap of $657.86Mil. The stock has returned 20.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chico's FAS Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

