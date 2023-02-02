Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has launched the next generation of TV, “Breezeline Stream TV” in its Columbus and Cleveland service areas in Ohio, making it easier than ever for customers to view their favorite programming on the screen of their choice.

Breezeline Stream TV is a cloud-based TV service using IPTV (Internet Protocol TV) technology to seamlessly integrate live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps for viewing devices inside and outside the home via a single, easy-to-use interface.

Breezeline Stream TV gives viewers complete control over their viewing experience, whether at home or on the go, including:

Access to live TV channels, On Demand programs, DVR recordings and streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Disney+, Spotify and more.

Live rewind, start over and catch-up features mean viewers never miss a show.

Up to 300 hours of HD recording with Cloud DVR Max.

Voice command capability with Google Assistant to find a show, open an app, check the weather or receive program recommendations.

This month, Breezeline will begin transitioning current TV customers to the new platform and expects to complete the transition by late summer. Breezeline Stream TV is also available now to new residential and business video customers.

Stream TV is the latest enhancement introduced by Breezeline in its Ohio service areas. Breezeline invested over $50 million last year to build a new, redundant fiber network and to double its capacity in order to provide customers with even better speed, performance and reliability. Breezeline will invest another $75 million this year across the network, which will even further increase capacity.

Breezeline also recently introduced a new managed WiFi solution, WiFi Your Way, which delivers consistent, ultra-fast connectivity in every corner of the home or business. Unlike static-mesh WiFi systems, it continuously learns and performs self-optimizations to ensure strong WiFi reach with great speeds.

“Since we acquired the Cleveland and Columbus operations, we’ve invested tens of millions of dollars into our network to improve reliability and performance,” said Heather McCallion, Vice President, Products and Programming for Breezeline. “Now, we’re ready to deliver a powerful, versatile viewing experience on multiple devices inside and outside the home that is also incredibly simple to use.”

With the Breezeline Stream TV app (available for free via the Apple App Store® or Google Play), viewers can take their shows on the road, including recordings for many channels with Cloud DVR.

For more information, visit breezeline.com%2Fswitch-to-stream-tv

ABOUT BREEZELINE

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 21 radio stations as well as a news agency serving audiences primarily in the province of Québec.

