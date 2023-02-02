Hilton+Grand+Vacations+Inc. ( NYSE:HGV, Financial), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, announced Sunday that LPGA Tour player Brooke Henderson won the 2023 Hilton+Grand+Vacations+%28HGV%29+Tournament+of+Champions. Former professional tennis player Mardy Fish was crowned winner of the celebrity field.

Henderson won the Professional Title by four strokes, finishing 16-under-par overall. This marks the 13th LPGA Tour win for the 25-year-old Canadian. Henderson holds the most victories of any Canadian golfer on all major professional tours and is a two-time major champion. She captured her first major title in 2016 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, becoming the youngest winner in the event’s history. Sweden's Maja Stark and England's Charley Hull tied for second place in the tournament at 12-under, with USA’s Nelly Korda not far behind at 11-under.

In the celebrity field, Fish secured a 15-point victory in the modified Stableford format over former MLB player Mark Mulder, marking his second win at the HGV Tournament of Champions. Fish held the lead for three out of four rounds for a 152-point total, equivalent to 8-under-par.

“The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions exceeded all of our expectations this year,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the outstanding conditions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, and appreciate all the support from its staff and members. Congratulations to Brooke and Mardy for winning the Professional and Celebrity Titles — they both demonstrated that they could hold a lead in the final round and showed an exceptional level of talent and skill throughout the week. Thank you to all the fans, supporters, volunteers and team members who made this year’s tournament the best yet. We can’t wait to top it again in 2024.”

As one of golf’s most unique tournaments and the kick-off to the LPGA Tour season, the HGV Tournament of Champions brought together 29 LPGA Tour winners to play alongside 56 of the biggest stars in sports, entertainment and music. LPGA Tour champions competed for $1.5 million in official prize money on 72 holes of stroke play with no cut, while celebrity participants competed using a modified Stableford format for a $500,000 purse.

In addition, this year’s tournament integrated HGV’s corporate social responsibility program, HGV Serves. The company once again donated $100,000 to the ANNIKA Foundation to help expand opportunities for female golfers at the junior, collegiate and professional levels. In support of HGV’s new national partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the company also invited the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida to experience the tournament firsthand and learn about many of the behind-the-scenes operations of the event.

Beyond the golf course, the HGV Tournament of Champions also featured a number of exciting business and entertainment events for sponsors and attendees. HGV owners and invited guests had the chance to attend an exclusive three-night private concert series, which starred an all-female lineup including R&B icons En Vogue, Grammy-winning country-pop star Maren Morris and pop superstar Ellie Goulding. Following headline performances, pop-culture icon Paris Hilton, EDM vocalist Emma Hewitt and Australian DJ duo NERVO hit the stage.

As part of the off-course events, women leaders from a variety of industries convened at the Women’s Leadership Conference. Keynote speaker Vernice "FlyGirl" Armour, America’s first Black female combat pilot; former Marine; author, Zero to Breakthrough; and consultant to business, led an inspiring discussion empowering women, specifically those working in male-dominated industries as well as emphasized the benefit of service in leadership. Additionally, Hilton Grand Vacations hosted a Business-to-Business Leadership Summit where executives from HGV, Hilton, American Express, CMR Construction & Roofing and the Tavistock Group convened to discuss how their companies are preparing for the year ahead.

For highlights from this year’s Tournament, visit www.HGVLPGA.com. The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will return to Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in 2024.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ( NYSE:HGV, Financial) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 725,000 owners. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.corporate.hgv.com.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world’s leading professional golf organization for women, with a goal to change the face of golf by making the sport more accessible and inclusive.

Created in 1950 by 13 Founders, the Association celebrates a diverse and storied history. The LPGA Tour competes across the globe, reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. The Symetra Tour, the LPGA’s official qualifying tour, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. The LPGA also holds a joint-venture collaboration with the Ladies European Tour (LET), increasing playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe. Across the three Tours, the LPGA represents players in more than 60 countries.

Additionally, the LPGA Foundation has empowered and supported girls and women since 1991, most notably through LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the only national program of its kind, which annually engages with nearly 100,000 girls. The LPGA Amateur Golf Association and LPGA Women’s Network provide virtual and in-person connections to female golfers around the world, while LPGA Professionals are educators, business leaders and game changers dedicated to growing the game of golf for everyone.

Follow the LPGA on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel, online at www.LPGA.com and on its mobile+apps. Join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Lake Nona Golf & Country Club

Recognized as one of the world’s top private golf club communities, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club sits at the heart of Lake Nona, a 17-square-mile, master-planned community comprised of wellness, education, recreation and entertainment offerings. For over 35 years, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club has delivered the highest quality of living in Central Florida, combining natural splendor with a dynamic lifestyle amidst an abundance of luxury estate homes. The unique opportunity to live and play at Lake Nona has attracted a vibrant community of residents and members who enjoy a wealth of amenities, including: a Tom Fazio-designed, championship golf course; a fully equipped golf performance center; a 40,000-square-foot Clubhouse with an 18-room guest lodge; a Bath & Racquet Club with an all-inclusive fitness center, along with state-of-the-art tennis and pickleball courts, a lakeside pool and playground, and a dedicated youth activity center with year-round children’s programming; 24-hour gated security; and outstanding water-based recreation on a trio of waterways. Guided by a continual pursuit of excellence, highlighted by exceptional family experiences and outstanding service, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club will continue to set the benchmark for lifestyle-driven club communities for years to come.

For more information, visit: www.lakenona.club.

About Lake Nona

Planned and developed by the Tavistock Group, Lake Nona is one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile community has established a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. Lake Nona is located contiguous to Orlando International Airport in the most visited destination in the U.S. The smart and connected community’s advanced infrastructure and commitment to collaboration has drawn visionary companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe to join its living lab environment accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and life sciences, education, hospitality, and sports and performance. Lake Nona’s attractive business ecosystem is enhanced by a thriving cultural landscape defined by iconic architecture and engaging public art installations, miles of trails and walkable green spaces, weekly signature events, shopping, dining and entertainment options set amongst Central Florida’s beautiful natural landscape and year-round sunshine.

For more information, visit www.lakenona.com.

