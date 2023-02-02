AMERICAN COACH KICKS OFF 2023 WITH 'UNLEASH THE LUXURY' SAVINGS EVENT

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

DECATUR, IN, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Coach®, a luxury motorhome brand that’s part of REV Recreation Group, Inc., is kicking off the new year by rewarding new customers through an exciting savings event.

From January, the luxury brand’s Unleash the Luxury program offers American Coach customers a sizable rebate to be used towards the purchase of a new 2022 or 2023 American Tradition®, American Dream® or American Eagle® motor coach from dealer inventory or manufacturer backlog at the time of sale.

In addition, the Unleash the Luxury Military Savings Bonus means active members of the military and retired military veterans can save through an additional rebate, as can all active-duty paid or volunteer first responders through the program’s First Responder Savings Bonus.

“Our new Unleash the Luxury event means it’s never been easier or more exciting for customers to learn firsthand why American Coach provides the finest motorhome experience in the world,” said Alan Farash, Vice President and General Manager for American Coach. “From premium chassis to custom-selected luxury interiors to innovative features, there’s nothing quite like an American Coach product – and there’s no better time for luxury-seeking RVers – especially those who’ve served our country – nationwide to join the American Coach family.”

Thanks to a partnership with Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp., each American Coach Class A motorhome is built on its exclusive Liberty Bridge® chassis, which provides an incredibly strong structure and exceptionally smooth ride, as well as some of the largest pass-through storage in the industry. Inside, high-end interior finishes and innovations – like the American Eagle 45E’s “resort-living” design style, which features a show-stopping galley kitchen with a center island and wine chiller – combine to offer RVers the ultimate in a luxury RV experience.

The Unleash the Luxury savings event from American Coach runs January 1, 2023, through April 30, 2023. For more information on American Coach and its 2022 and 2023 models, visit AmericanCoach.com.

###

About REV Recreation Group, Inc.

REV Recreation Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. and a leading manufacturer of Class A Gas and Diesel recreational vehicle brands. This company has one of the best and longest standing distribution networks in the industry and boasts some of the industry’s most recognized and iconic brand names such as American Coach®, Fleetwood RV®, and Holiday Rambler®. Headquartered in Decatur, IN, which is also its principal manufacturing location, it operates two state-of-the-art service and repair centers and a genuine parts online warehouse.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

Attachment

ti?nf=ODczNzM2NiM1Mzc2NzI5IzIyNTY4Nzk=
American-Coach-REV-Group.png
Kevin Erb
Ferguson
260-444-7333
[email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.