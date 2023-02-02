Analysts and Executives Converge February 2nd at the 30th Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum

Emerald Advisers, LLC celebrated 30 years of managing client funds in 2022, and its portfolio managers and research analysts help kick off 2023 by presenting their insights and outlook for the new year at the 30th Annual Groundhog Day Investment Forum on February 2nd in King of Prussia, PA.

Emerald’s team will be joined by keynote speakers economist Dr. Ed Yardeni, President of Yardeni Research, Inc., and James Furey, CFA, founder and Managing Partner of Furey Research Partners, as well as senior executives from companies that exemplify the trends identified by Emerald and who will provide insights on the state of their industries and sectors.

The presenting companies confirmed to date include: Carpenter Technology Corp. (NYSE: CRS); Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT); Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSM); Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP); The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL); and Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI). The event will wrap-up with the traditional closing session featuring Joel Naroff, PhD of Naroff Economics LLC.

The Emerald Asset Management Groundhog Day Investment Forum is being held on Thursday, February 2nd at a new location – The Valley Forge Sheraton – and as a hybrid event, featuring an all-event virtual stream.

A full list of presenting companies and presentations by Emerald’s investment professionals, and registration details are available on Emerald’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.teamemerald.com%2Fevents%2F.

About Emerald Asset Management

Emerald Asset Management PA, LLC is a diversified investment management holding company that operates through its subsidiaries Emerald Advisers LLC, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, Emerald Separate Account Management LLC, and EmStone Advisers LLC. Managing client funds since 1992, assets managed by these companies totaled approximately $3.8 billion as of December 31, 2022. “Driven by Research,” Emerald employs a fundamental, research-focused investment philosophy and focuses primarily on growth-oriented equity investing and income-oriented investing. Emerald and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Leola and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

