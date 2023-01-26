FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 122 stocks valued at a total of $375.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.64%), GOOGL(6.11%), and MSFT(6.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 26,668 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/26/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $143.6771 per share and a market cap of $2,275.30Bil. The stock has returned -9.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-book ratio of 45.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.42 and a price-sales ratio of 5.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 14,954 shares. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 01/26/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $245.1599 per share and a market cap of $1,824.92Bil. The stock has returned -17.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-book ratio of 9.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.79 and a price-sales ratio of 9.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 70,987 shares in NAS:FIXD, giving the stock a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.34 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $45.475 per share and a market cap of $3.37Bil. The stock has returned -9.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:BNDX by 58,850 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.9.

On 01/26/2023, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.745 per share and a market cap of $47.20Bil. The stock has returned -9.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

During the quarter, FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC. bought 51,397 shares of NYSE:PFE for a total holding of 62,393. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.94.

On 01/26/2023, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $43.785 per share and a market cap of $245.78Bil. The stock has returned -13.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-book ratio of 2.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

