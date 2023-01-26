S. R. Schill & Associates recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2448 76TH AVE SE, SUITE 107 MERCER ISLAND, WA 98040

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $201.00Mil. The top holdings were UPS(28.70%), IEFA(7.76%), and USRT(6.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were S. R. Schill & Associates’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 97,694-share investment in ARCA:IHDG. Previously, the stock had a 1.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.37 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $38.21 per share and a market cap of $1.26Bil. The stock has returned 2.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a price-book ratio of 4.16.

The guru established a new position worth 134,780 shares in BATS:IDV, giving the stock a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.09 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, iShares International Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $29.34 per share and a market cap of $5.07Bil. The stock has returned -1.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

The guru established a new position worth 281,680 shares in NYSE:MPW, giving the stock a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.63 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Medical Properties Trust Inc traded for a price of $12.265 per share and a market cap of $7.33Bil. The stock has returned -39.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-book ratio of 0.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.58 and a price-sales ratio of 4.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced their investment in ARCA:USRT by 55,674 shares. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.14.

On 01/26/2023, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF traded for a price of $53.32 per share and a market cap of $2.02Bil. The stock has returned -10.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a price-book ratio of 2666.00.

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 4,636 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/26/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $143.6771 per share and a market cap of $2,275.30Bil. The stock has returned -9.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-book ratio of 45.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.42 and a price-sales ratio of 5.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.