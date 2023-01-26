Evanson Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 269 stocks valued at a total of $930.00Mil. The top holdings were PHYS(10.78%), DFAC(9.79%), and DFAX(7.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Evanson Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Evanson Asset Management, LLC bought 361,927 shares of BATS:DFIS for a total holding of 486,862. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.5.

On 01/26/2023, Dimensional International Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $23.47 per share and a market cap of $553.89Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.16.

Evanson Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ACN by 26,109 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.61.

On 01/26/2023, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $275.372 per share and a market cap of $173.41Bil. The stock has returned -15.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-book ratio of 7.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Evanson Asset Management, LLC bought 232,421 shares of BATS:DISV for a total holding of 363,834. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.85.

On 01/26/2023, Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $24.3401 per share and a market cap of $839.73Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a price-book ratio of 0.69.

During the quarter, Evanson Asset Management, LLC bought 129,552 shares of ARCA:DFIV for a total holding of 943,080. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.02.

On 01/26/2023, Dimensional International Value ETF traded for a price of $32.94 per share and a market cap of $4.88Bil. The stock has returned -2.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a price-book ratio of 0.93.

During the quarter, Evanson Asset Management, LLC bought 164,961 shares of BATS:DFIC for a total holding of 237,553. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.37.

On 01/26/2023, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $24.3 per share and a market cap of $2.56Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a price-book ratio of 1.31.

