D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7600 LEESBURG PIKE, STE 460E FALLS CHURCH, VA 22043

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 145 stocks valued at a total of $422.00Mil. The top holdings were BAH(15.75%), DGRO(12.28%), and VTI(9.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were D'Orazio & Associates, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 214,044 shares in ARCA:VTI, giving the stock a 9.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $191.88 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $202.13 per share and a market cap of $277.50Bil. The stock has returned -6.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a price-book ratio of 3.33.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:JMST by 270,406 shares. The trade had a 3.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.35.

On 01/26/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.7307 per share and a market cap of $2.63Bil. The stock has returned 0.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. bought 83,408 shares of NYSE:BAH for a total holding of 636,032. The trade had a 2.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.95.

On 01/26/2023, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp traded for a price of $97.56 per share and a market cap of $12.90Bil. The stock has returned 18.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-book ratio of 10.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:JEPI by 98,581 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.73.

On 01/26/2023, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $55.12 per share and a market cap of $18.88Bil. The stock has returned 2.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a price-book ratio of 4.40.

During the quarter, D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. bought 61,163 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 104,063. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.56.

On 01/26/2023, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $76.27500000000001 per share and a market cap of $46.13Bil. The stock has returned 1.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a price-book ratio of 3.81.

