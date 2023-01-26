PR Newswire

New Video Series 'Continuing to Serve' Will Feature Six Warriors' Unique Stories of Life After Service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) and DISH Network announced a new partnership that will highlight the nation's bravest who continue to make a difference. The partnership includes a co-created video series called "Continuing to Serve," featuring six warriors who are shaping the civilian world with their stories of hope, strength, and service after the military.

"We're humbled and thrilled to kick off this new, impactful partnership with DISH Network," said Brea Kratzert Todd, WWP vice president of business development. "Thanks to their support, we can highlight the dedication, resilience, and sheer tenacity of warriors as they overcome obstacles to reach their highest ambitions. I'm confident that together we'll reach other veterans in need and inspire our communities."

"We're honored to empower veterans with Wounded Warrior Project through the lens of six warriors' stories who continue to serve in new ways," said Brian Neylon, group president, DISH TV. "These veterans have proven their bravery and now champion others despite their own obstacles. Through this partnership, the series will spotlight six warriors' heroic journeys as they continue to navigate their unique road to recovery."

Warrior Videos Feature Inspiring Journeys of Healing

In the first video of the series, Retired Army Sgt. Angie Peacock recounts her military experience and the events that altered her life after her deployment to Iraq in 2003. After medically retiring, she spent years grappling with post-traumatic stress until she found hope, community, and healing through her involvement with WWP. She now spends her days traveling the country in her RV, helping other veterans on their road to recovery.

"Recovery is not always just about you," Angie said. "It's about helping other people who are suffering and can't quite articulate the way they're feeling. If you can do that, you don't know whose life you're going to touch."

View Angie's video of the series on Facebook , YouTube , or DISH Studio Channel 102.

Throughout the year, WWP and DISH will release five additional videos of warriors sharing their inspiring stories of bravery and resiliency in navigating the civilian world after service.

Because of supporters like DISH, warriors and their families never pay a penny for WWP's programs and services .

Join DISH Network in honoring and empowering warriors and their loved ones.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more .

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

