Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 683 stocks valued at a total of $4.55Bil. The top holdings were XLF(8.33%), XLV(7.66%), and XLP(5.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought 2,119,308 shares of ARCA:XLP for a total holding of 3,630,496. The trade had a 3.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.42.

On 01/26/2023, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $73.015 per share and a market cap of $17.00Bil. The stock has returned 0.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a price-book ratio of 5.46.

The guru established a new position worth 4,821,546 shares in ARCA:XSOE, giving the stock a 2.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.98 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund traded for a price of $29.95 per share and a market cap of $2.34Bil. The stock has returned -12.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

During the quarter, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought 723,734 shares of ARCA:XLV for a total holding of 2,569,484. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.05.

On 01/26/2023, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $133.13 per share and a market cap of $40.89Bil. The stock has returned 6.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a price-book ratio of 4.78.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 576,765 shares. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 01/26/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $99.16249999999999 per share and a market cap of $1,011.62Bil. The stock has returned -28.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 90.97, a price-book ratio of 7.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought 327,433 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 334,586. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.66.

On 01/26/2023, Visa Inc traded for a price of $225.7 per share and a market cap of $477.95Bil. The stock has returned 9.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-book ratio of 13.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.68 and a price-sales ratio of 16.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

