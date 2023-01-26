Scott Investment Partners LLP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $41.00Mil. The top holdings were XOM(4.85%), UNH(4.48%), and EOG(3.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Scott Investment Partners LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Scott Investment Partners LLP bought 3,100 shares of NYSE:MDT for a total holding of 12,000. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.05.

On 01/26/2023, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $81.39 per share and a market cap of $108.26Bil. The stock has returned -19.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.87 and a price-sales ratio of 3.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 2,880-share investment in NAS:CVET. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.93 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Covetrus Inc traded for a price of $20.99 per share and a market cap of $2.94Bil. The stock has returned 4.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Covetrus Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.71 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Scott Investment Partners LLP reduced their investment in NAS:DLTR by 43,000 shares. The trade had a 4.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $155.61.

On 01/26/2023, Dollar Tree Inc traded for a price of $150.71 per share and a market cap of $33.33Bil. The stock has returned 17.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar Tree Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-book ratio of 4.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Scott Investment Partners LLP reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 22,500 shares. The trade had a 3.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 01/26/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $245.1599 per share and a market cap of $1,824.92Bil. The stock has returned -17.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-book ratio of 9.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.79 and a price-sales ratio of 9.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Scott Investment Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:EOG by 47,500 shares. The trade had a 3.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.22.

On 01/26/2023, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $133.93 per share and a market cap of $78.67Bil. The stock has returned 27.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-book ratio of 3.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

