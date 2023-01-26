Crane Advisory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

801 E CHAPMAN AVE FULLERTON, CA 92831

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $246.00Mil. The top holdings were SGOV(18.45%), SHV(17.20%), and VOO(13.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Crane Advisory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Crane Advisory, LLC bought 149,400 shares of ARCA:SGOV for a total holding of 453,961. The trade had a 6.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.65000000000001.

On 01/26/2023, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.415 per share and a market cap of $6.59Bil. The stock has returned 1.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Crane Advisory, LLC bought 132,770 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 385,582. The trade had a 5.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.38.

On 01/26/2023, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.2499 per share and a market cap of $19.44Bil. The stock has returned 1.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Crane Advisory, LLC bought 77,970 shares of ARCA:GBIL for a total holding of 285,241. The trade had a 3.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.2.

On 01/26/2023, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.9695 per share and a market cap of $4.77Bil. The stock has returned 1.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Crane Advisory, LLC bought 124,365 shares of ARCA:PULS for a total holding of 564,422. The trade had a 2.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.74.

On 01/26/2023, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.335 per share and a market cap of $3.83Bil. The stock has returned 2.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Crane Advisory, LLC bought 11,870 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 86,798. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $220.3.

On 01/26/2023, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $232.53 per share and a market cap of $75.01Bil. The stock has returned -15.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a price-book ratio of 6.91.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.