Ascenum Announces Integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform to Deliver High-Impact Service Providers to SMBs

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

KEY LARGO, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023

Q2 digital banking customers can now offer Ascenum's curated service providers to their SMB account holders through the Q2 Partner Marketplace

KEY LARGO, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascenum, Inc., an innovative B2B Marketplace for Small to Midsize Businesses (SMBs) seeking high-impact services, today announced its integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform and its participation in the Q2 Partner Marketplace. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. This integration will help US-based Financial Institutions connect their SMB clients to curated service providers for Growth Capital, functional Operations Improvement, Fractional C-suite support and, when appropriate, Exit/Sale Advisors.

When SMBs need help, they can quickly, privately, and without solicitation, be matched to providers curated by Ascenum.

The Q2 Partner Marketplace program allows in-demand financial services companies who are leveraging the Q2 SDK to pre-integrate their technology to the Q2 Digital Banking platform. Financial Institutions can work with these partners to purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy standardized integrations to their customers.

"Q2 is the ideal partner to enable Financial Institutions to expand their SMB client relationships with service options that support SMB growth, performance and value creation," said TJ Letarte, CEO and Founder at Ascenum. "When SMBs need help at business-defining moments, they can quickly, privately, and without solicitation, be matched to providers curated by Ascenum that align with their specific service need and business characteristics."

"We are pleased to welcome Ascenum to the Q2 Partner Marketplace," said Johnny Ola, managing director of the Q2 Innovation Studio. "Financial Institutions now have the capability to offer Ascenum's marketplace of providers to their SMB customers through their digital banking applications."

Ascenum's integration with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform exemplifies meeting the industry's need to innovate faster than ever. To learn more about the Q2 Innovation Studio's Partner Marketplace Program, please click here.

About Ascenum, Inc.

Ascenum is a B2B Marketplace that enables Financial Institutions to expand relationships and introduce service options for their SMB clients beyond traditional banking products. Throughout their business life-cycle SMBs can search and find curated, matched providers for service categories including:

  • Access to Private Debt & Equity Capital
  • Tech/Marketing/Finance improvements
  • Fractional C-Suite services,
  • Advisors for Exit Planning & Sale of a business

Ascenum enables Financial Institutions to transition beyond providing traditional banking products to becoming a strategic partner to their SMB client.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

Media Contact: Ken Bariahtaris, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL90890&sd=2023-01-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascenum-announces-integration-with-q2s-digital-banking-platform-to-deliver-high-impact-service-providers-to-smbs-301731102.html

SOURCE Ascenum, Inc.

