ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Datar Cancer Genetics ("Datar") a world-leading liquid biopsy company to offer its innovative Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) based multi-cancer screening solution Trucheck in the UK.

According to Dr Vineet Datta, Executive Director at Datar Cancer Genetics, "There is clear evidence that cancer screening led early detection saves lives and leads to a less radical treatment with fewer side effects. Analysis of CTCs using our advanced technology through this innovative platform allows highly sensitive detection of cancer at early stages. Trucheck is a CE certified cancer screening solution offered for single and multi-organ cancer screening. We believe the solution will encourage more men and women to participate in cancer screening for a safer future. Working with Goodbody brings this screening service one-step closer to the general public."

George Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Trucheck offers a paradigm shift in cancer screening through a novel process of utilising CTCs to identify cancers in both early and advanced stages, with validation from more than 40,000 individuals. We are excited to work with Datar and to add the Trucheck cancer screening solution to our portfolio of health and wellness tests offered through our clinic network to ensure our customers get the best opportunity to take preventative measures to look after their health, at a convenient and accessible location".

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, said: "We are very pleased to develop the business further under the guidance of George who has successfully led the clinic business for over two years.".

