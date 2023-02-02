VEON Ltd. and VEON Holdings B.V.

VEON confirms date of Scheme Hearing is 30 January 2023

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 26 January 2023: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, and its subsidiary, VEON Holdings B.V. (the “Company”) confirm that, further to the announcement issued on 24 January 2023 regarding the results of the Scheme Meeting, the Scheme Sanction Hearing is scheduled to take place before Mr. Justice Roth via webinar at 10.30 a.m. (London time) on 30 January 2023.

At the hearing, the Company will seek an order requesting the Court sanction the Scheme. If the Scheme is sanctioned by the Court at the Scheme Sanction Hearing, and the other specified conditions to the Scheme are satisfied, the Scheme will then become effective.

Any Scheme Creditor is entitled to attend the hearing to make representations to the Court, or to instruct counsel to attend and to make representations to the Court on their behalf.

Scheme Creditors who wish to attend the Scheme Sanction Hearing will need to email [email protected] by no later than 12:00 p.m. (midday) (London time) on 27 January 2023, providing their email address. The relevant link will then be provided to the Scheme Creditor directly by the Court. If Scheme Creditors wish to make representations at the Scheme Sanction Hearing, or who wish to instruct counsel to attend and to make representations to the Court on their behalf, they should contact the Court or Kroll Issuer Services Limited (as the Company’s information agent) by email to [email protected], in each case with copy to Akin Gump LLP (as the Company's counsel on the Scheme) by email to [email protected], specifying their name and email address, and if applicable, the name and email address of their counsel.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Explanatory Statement issued by the Company on 21 December 2022, as amended on 11 January 2023, which is available on the Scheme Website at https://deals.is.kroll.com/veon.

About VEON

VEON is a global digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to over 200 million customers in seven dynamic markets. We are transforming people’s lives, empowering individuals, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.

For more information visit: https://www.veon.com .

Any steps taken in respect of the Scheme and in connection with the Amendments must be in compliance with all applicable sanctions laws and regulations, including the sanctions laws and regulations administered by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States, and including securing any necessary licences and approvals from competent sanctions authorities.