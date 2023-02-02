Western+Window+Systems, part of the PGT+Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) family of brands, returns to the NAHB International+Builders%26rsquo%3B+Show (IBS) in Las Vegas, Nev. this year with a new product added to its robust portfolio of windows and doors that bring indoor and outdoor spaces together.

The Series 300 Minimalist Multi-Slide Door will launch at the home building show and be displayed in bronze anodized aluminum at the PGT Innovations Booth 2119 located in the Central Hall. The multi-slide door features the same smooth operation and hardware options as Western Window Systems’ Classic Line doors, while offering innovative narrow interlock stiles that provide a minimalist aesthetic with maximum daylight. This combination of large panel sizes, discreet lines, and energy efficient low-E, dual-pane glass delivers a beautiful new way to minimize the boundaries between indoors and outdoors.

“There has been a growing desire from the architectural community to achieve the extremely thin sight lines typically found in European products,” said Mike Wothe, Western Division President at PGT Innovations. “With the Series 300 Minimalist Multi-Slide Door being produced in Phoenix, Arizona, Western Window Systems can meet the market’s desire to use this product style in their home designs while also avoiding the timing challenges and extra cost of importing products from overseas. Additionally, this product was designed with production efficiency in mind, which also makes it competitive domestically from a cost and lead time standpoint.”

The multi-slide door will have narrow 1.125” sight lines at interlocks, panels up to six feet wide and / or 12 feet tall (maximum 70 square feet), premium hardware and rollers, a concealed locking system, and expansive opening sizes. The initial launch will feature the door in bronze anodized, with custom color options available later this year.

“This new product is a prime example of our team listening and responding to the needs of our industry partners and homeowners,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. “The collaborative effort between our incredible sales and engineering teams has produced a luxury sliding door that makes the indoor-outdoor lifestyle even more attainable for homeowners.”

About Western Window Systems

Western Window Systems, part of PGT+Innovations’ family of brands, designs and manufactures moving glass walls and windows that bring indoor and outdoor spaces together. Inspired by contemporary living, our high-quality products are available in custom sizes, standardized sets, and massive dimensions for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. Western Windows Systems owns Anlin Windows and Doors. From superior craftsmanship and timeless design to exceptional customer service, Western Window Systems is a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America. For additional information, visit www.westernwindowsystems.com.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, PGT%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E Custom+Windows+and+Doors, WinDoor%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, Western+Window+Systems, Anlin+Windows+%26amp%3B+Doors, Eze-Breeze%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, NewSouth+Window+Solutions, Martin+Door and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco+Window+Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

