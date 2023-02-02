Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of insurance platform solutions that enable insurance companies to develop and deliver relevant, personalized products in an intensely competitive industry.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Insurance Platform Solutions, scheduled to be released in June. The report will cover companies offering modern platforms to both life and retirement and property and casualty insurance providers.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Insurance companies are adopting advanced technology platforms to serve increasingly demanding customers while maintaining profit and growth. Legacy systems still hold many insurers back from achieving their innovation and cost-containment goals. The most modern insurance platforms are cloud-based, API-enabled web applications that allow insurers to quickly bring new products and services to market and provide seamless customer experiences across multiple channels.

“Most insurance companies are now at some stage of digital transformation,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “The right platform provider can give them a competitive edge through AI, automation and innovation tools.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 70 insurance platform solution providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce two quadrants representing the insurance platform solutions the typical insurance enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The two quadrants are:

Life and Retirement Insurance Platform Solutions , evaluating providers of platforms that enable the development and provision of life insurance, annuities, supplemental health insurance, retirement plans and related offerings.

, evaluating providers of platforms that enable the development and provision of life insurance, annuities, supplemental health insurance, retirement plans and related offerings. Property and Casualty Insurance Platform Solutions,assessing providers of platforms for coverage of personal and commercial loss and liability, including auto, home, marine and specialty insurance policies and workers’ compensation plans.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global insurance platforms market and examine platform solutions available in the U.S. and Europe. ISG analysts Ashish Jhajharia and Sandhya Hari Navage will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as insurance platform solution providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

