Interpublic Appoints Chief Commerce Strategy Officer

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Jeriad Zoghby Joins from Accenture in Key Growth Role

New York, NY, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (: IPG) today announced that Jeriad Zoghby is joining the company as Chief Commerce Strategy Officer. In his role, Zoghby will oversee commerce strategy for the holding company, connecting the existing channel and platform expertise across the IPG portfolio and helping to identify opportunities for further growth. Working with key agency and client business leaders, Zoghby will orchestrate how the company supports clients as they connect commerce solutions to the full breadth of their marketing programs. Zoghby starts immediately.

By coordinating resources from IPG’s award-winning companies, Zoghby will be instrumental in fostering a cohesive approach to commerce, including investments, partner development, design, and go-to-market strategy. The approach will both enhance and protect existing core marketing disciplines across IPG, while ensuring that group agencies develop new capabilities and continue to excel in the commerce space. The introduction of Zoghby’s role continues IPG's investment in commerce, D2C, marketing technology and retail media. It also follows the company's acquisition late last year of RafterOne, a leading global provider of multi-cloud commerce solutions on the Salesforce platform.

Philippe Krakowsky, IPG’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “As we’ve moved through the past few years, consumers’ channel preferences have changed dramatically, and businesses have adopted digital commerce at an accelerated rate. This shift is evident in a range of business transformation initiatives undertaken by marketers, the rise of retail media and the need for all companies to take control of their data and direct consumer engagement as we move beyond a world of digital proxies and third-party tracking. As a result, we’re seeing clients’ focus and marketing budgets move to performance-driven campaigns that drive revenue growth. For us, that means continuing to develop our capabilities as partners that can not only advise on key emerging areas of commerce, but also extend all core marketing functions – whether that’s media, creative, experiential, or earned impressions – into campaigns that seamlessly connect with commerce activity and platforms. Given Jeriad’s deep subject-matter expertise and his record of working with marketers to solve for these types of challenges, we are excited that he will be coordinating our system-wide approach, which will in turn enhance IPG’s ability to help clients navigate and capitalize on today’s complex environment.”

Mr. Zoghby explained, “The modern marketplace continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace as new channels appear and mature rapidly, including curbside, last mile delivery, and social commerce. This trend means marketers need to be everywhere at once to ensure consumers can get what they want when they want it. By equipping IPG’s best-in-class agencies with strong commerce capabilities, we can provide clients, globally, with the best strategy to optimize their marketing spend across commerce channels and to build uniquely relevant experiences within them to win share and to do so profitably,” Zoghby added.

Zoghby joins IPG from Accenture, where he was the Global Lead for Omni-Channel Commerce, leading strategy for their digital commerce program to help companies transform their enterprise and grow digital sales. Earlier, Zoghby launched the global personalization practice at Accenture Interactive to help clients use data and insights to drive greater personalization and higher performance in their commerce experiences, leading Ad Age naming Zoghby a Marketing Technology Trailblazer in 2017.

Zoghby has a Ph.D. in Operations Research, holds multiple patents, and co-invented multiple next-generation personalization tools designed to accelerate value realization for brands and marketers.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic (: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.24 billion in 2021.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439

ti?nf=ODczNzQwMCM1Mzc2ODYyIzIwMDkyNjI=
Interpublic-Group-of-Companies.png

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.