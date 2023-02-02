REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced it has signed its second distribution agreement with a top five US medical device distributor for the marketing and distribution of its two cardiac monitoring solutions (CMS) designed for cardiologists' patient use - Bioflux® and BiotresTM.

The distribution agreement covers Bioflux and Biotres and will be distributed directly to hospitals and clinics for professional medical utilization with suitable patients.

Commenting on the agreement, Biotricity Founder, Chairman and CEO Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Ph.D., said, "The future of healthcare lies with new, state-of-the-art technology that produces a more efficient and higher quality of care through remote care. That means tech that is specially designed for smart remote monitoring of individuals using digital/wireless and cloud-based technology with seamless integration with all platforms and devices.

"Our Bioflux and Biotres solutions address a market valued at $6 billion, and we fully expect to capture an increasing share of this growing marketplace," Dr. Al-Siddiq added. "We are delivering cardiac care remotely, 24/7 and in real-time as needed, with technology that rivals existing standard of care solutions. Long term, we are confident our technology, and the lifestyle improvements it encourages will bend the curve of growing rates of heart disease."

Left, Biotricity's Bioflux® provides real-time active monitoring of ambulatory patients' ECG information. Right, Biotricity's Biotres is a revolutionary connected holter wearable.

About Biotricity

Biotricity is transforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management with a focus on cardiology. Physicians and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive and personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

