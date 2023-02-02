ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air a new interview with Genius Group Limited (NYSE American:GNS) ("Genius Group" or the "Company"), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, January 28, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Interview highlights:

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, Genius Group Limited's Founder & CEO Roger James Hamilton discusses how the Company is disrupting the current education model, why the Company's revenue was up 60% for the first nine months of 2022, and much more.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://www.geniusuinfo.com/interview_access

About The RedChip Money Report®

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years' experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today™. "The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Genius Group Limited

Genius Group is a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial, and life skills to succeed in today's market. The group has a group user base of 4.3 million users in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, the RedChip Money Report is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, "The RedChip Money Report," which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"™

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including (without limitation) statements regarding our or our management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; changes in demand for online learning; changes in technology; fluctuations in economic conditions; the growth of the online learning industry the United States and the other markets the Company serves or plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

[email protected]

SOURCE: RedChip Companies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/736858/Genius-Group-Limited-Interview-to-Air-on-Bloomberg-US-on-the-RedChip-Money-ReportR



