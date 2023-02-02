NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / 3BL Alerts:

2022 Highlights:

Administered approximately 36 million COVID-19 vaccinations during fiscal 2022

Donated $100M to support the health and wellbeing of communities around the world

Achieved 21.2 percent carbon emissions reduction against its goal to reduce carbon emissions by 30 percent by 2030 compared with 2019 baseline

Boots UK awarded Company of the Year at British Diversity Awards and Walgreens ranked 40 on the 2022 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity

Became a Sustainable Procurement Pledge champion driving awareness and knowledge of sustainable procurement practices

WBA named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for third consecutive year

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) today published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report to celebrate and acknowledge the huge effort and impact of this vital work. Healthcare is at the center of WBA's ESG framework, reflecting its operations and its corporate vision to be the leading partner in reimagining local healthcare and well-being for all.

The full report is available on www.walgreensbootsalliance.com. To learn more about WBA and our ESG initiatives, connect with the company on WBA Linkedin, or follow us on WBA Instagram or on WBA Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All statements in this release and related ESG report that are not historical, including goals for and projections of future results, the expected execution and effect of our ESG strategies and initiatives and the amounts and timing of their expected impact, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties, known or unknown, including those described in Item 1A (Risk Factors) of Walgreens Boots Alliance's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, which can be found on www.walgreensbootsalliance.com and in other documents that Walgreens Boots Alliance files or furnishes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by law, Walgreens Boots Alliance does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Notes to Editors

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities.

A trusted, global innovator in retail pharmacy with approximately 13,000 locations across the U.S., Europe and Latin America, WBA plays a critical role in the healthcare ecosystem. The Company is reimagining local healthcare and well-being for all as part of its purpose - to create more joyful lives through better health. Through dispensing medicines, improving access to a wide range of health services, providing high quality health and beauty products and offering anytime, anywhere convenience across its digital platforms, WBA is shaping the future of healthcare.

WBA employs more than 325,000 people and has a presence in nine countries through its portfolio of consumer brands: Walgreens, Boots, Duane Reade, the No7 Beauty Company, Benavides in Mexico and Ahumada in Chile. Additionally, WBA has a portfolio of healthcare-focused investments located in several countries, including China and the U.S.

The Company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA has been recognized for its commitment to operating sustainably: the Company is an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and was named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2022.

More Company information is available at www.walgreensbootsalliance.com.

Environmental, Social and Governance

Una Kent +44 (0) 7827 980 104

Communications / Media Relations

Lindsay Thiele +1 (847) 282 2471

