NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / As a leading apparel manufacturer, Gildan has long stood by its vision of Making Apparel Better®, one that continued guiding Gildan in 2022. Last year, the Company enhanced its approach to making apparel responsibly, ethically, and transparently by continuing to incorporate ESG into every aspect of its operations.

As 2023 begins, Gildan revisits some of its achievements and successes from the previous year:

Launch of Gildan's Next Generation ESG Strategy

Gildan started the year with the announcement of its new ESG approach, the Next Generation ESG strategy and future targets. As part of this strategy, the Company made enhanced commitments toward five areas of focus, addressing important environmental and social issues aimed at improving the lives of those manufacturing Gildan products, better protecting the environment, empowering communities in which Gildan operates, and fostering a more circular and sustainable economy.

Launch of Gildan Respects™

In March, Gildan unveiled the Gildan Respects™ campaign, tying all of the Company's ESG efforts under one global message. The new branding and creative campaign was activated on various platforms, including the release of an anthem film and documentary series, social media marketing, display advertising, and a renewed digital experience on websites and social platforms across Gildan's global communication and marketing efforts.

First Sustainability-Linked Loan

In 2022, for the first time, Gildan included sustainability-linked terms to its existing $1-billion revolving credit facility, making it the first Canadian apparel company to tie its financing costs with the success of its ESG goals, and underscoring its commitment to the Next Generation ESG strategy and targets.

18th ESG Report

2022 also marked the 18th year of Gildan publishing an annual, public report on its ESG strategy, approach, and performance. This report showcases the Company's continued commitment to consistently and transparently disclosing its progress towards its ESG goals and sharing its successes and challenges with its stakeholders.

Recognized by Corporate Knights' Twice

In early 2022, Gildan was included in Corporate Knights' 18th list of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations, out of the 6,914 public companies assessed.

In July, the Company was also named one of Canada's Top 50 Corporate Citizens in Corporate Knights' 20th annual ranking of corporate sustainability. Assessed alongside a pool of over 300 large Canadian companies, Gildan ranked #1 amongst the textiles and clothing manufacturing group, and #41 overall.

FUNDAHRSE CSR Seal

For the 15th consecutive year, Gildan received the CSR seal by Fundacion Hondurena de Responsibilidad Social Empresarial for its continued commitment towards respecting the environment and people in Honduras.

Tenth Consecutive Year on the Down Jones Sustainability Index

Gildan, for the tenth consecutive year, was listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for its firm commitments and best-in-class ESG practices, with high scores in the areas of corporate governance, environmental reporting, social reporting, and product stewardship. Gildan was the only apparel manufacturing company included in the North American Index.

Leadership Band on CDP for 2022 Climate Change Disclosures

For the third time, Gildan was placed in CDP's Leadership band for its climate change disclosures in 2022 and received an A- score for its environmental performance and the transparency of its environmental disclosures, reflecting the Company's efforts in driving its climate strategy throughout the organization.

First Stand-Alone Climate Change Disclosure Report

Gildan closed off the year by publishing its first stand-alone Climate Change Disclosure Report structured in accordance with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report. The publication of this report represents a significant step forward in aligning with the TCFD framework by 2025 as part of Gildan's commitments in its Next Generation ESG strategy.

A Look Back: ESG At Gildan in 2022

