2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Discovery Education and Boeing present a new virtual experience - Manufacturing the Future of Aviation Virtual Field Trip - to show students how STEM makes aviation manufacturing more efficient and safer. This virtual field trip is part of FUTURE U, an award-winning program that provides standards-aligned, hands-on, experiential learning resources that ignite excitement and inspire students to become tomorrow's innovators.

Premiering Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. ET and available on-demand, this virtual learning experience transports students to manufacturing centers in Renton, Wash., Portland, Ore., and Salt Lake City, Utah to meet the diverse mechatronics, robotics, and ergonomic engineers at Boeing. During the Manufacturing the Future of Aviation Virtual Field Trip, students discover the revolutionary devices and machines that make modern manufacturing safer, faster, and safer. Learn more and register here.

"It's critical for us to do all that we can to get students excited about the careers of the future. This new virtual field trip is another exciting way students can learn more about how important STEM careers are in the aerospace industry-and how fun and rewarding they can be," said Vice President of Boeing Global Engagement Cheri Carter.

An accompanying educator guide and classroom conversation starter packet provide teachers with materials and activities for before, during, and after the virtual field trip. The Manufacturing the Future of Aviation Virtual Field Trip builds upon a suite of resources available at no-cost to middle and high school educators from FUTURE U. Through FUTURE U,educators receive a diverse collection of digital resources empowering students to explore aviation, environment, and space.

"STEM is such a wide and interesting world full of diverse leaders and thinkers. In this new FUTURE U virtual field trip, middle and high school students can dig into the fascinating intricacies of robotics, ergonomics, and mechatronics and explore possible careers while learning how modern manufacturing impacts our daily lives," said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Social Impact at Discovery Education.

Discover more no-cost resources from FUTURE U atBoeingFUTUREU.com or within Discovery Education's K-12 learning platform on the Social Impact Partnerships channel.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Contacts:

Grace Maliska
Discovery Education
[email protected]

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Discovery Education
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Discovery Education



