211 Glendale: The Home Depot Foundation Combats Veteran Homelessness in Detroit

2 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Originally published on Built From Scratch

The Home Depot Foundation, in partnership with Community Solutions, Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries and Rocket Community Fund, recently announced the conversion of 60 transitional units into permanent housing units for veterans exiting homelessness in Detroit, Michigan.  

The converted facility, 211 Glendale, features 60 new apartments that include kitchenettes, upgraded fixtures and renovated common areas that will meet the needs of veterans to serve as permanent, sustainable housing. Renovations were supported through equal donations from the Rocket Community Fund and The Home Depot Foundation.

These converted units support the city's ongoing efforts to reduce veteran homelessness toward "functional zero," a dynamic, measurable end state where veteran homelessness is rare and brief. Detroit is one of 105 communities in Built for Zero, a national initiative to measurably reduce homelessness to functional zero. From January 2018 to September 2022, Detroit has driven a 50 percent reduction in veteran homelessness, helping over 1,000 veterans exit homelessness.

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $400 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities. To learn more, visit HomeDepotFoundation.org.

