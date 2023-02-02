TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2025 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)( TSXV:AZ, Financial), today announced that, at the request of several of its largest customers, it is to fully integrate its Cust2mate Smart Cart with NCR R10, one of the leading global point of sale software platforms, increasingly being adopted by many of the largest grocery chains around the world.

Rafi Yam, CEO of Cust2mate quote: "The integration of the Cust2mate Smart Cart with the most up to date point of sale software platform, will allow the seamless integration of the Smart Cart into even more commonly used enterprise software platforms and expedite the adoption of the Smart Car as the preferred mobile self-checkout shopping solution by leading retail chains worldwide."

About A2Z

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is an advanced proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping chart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

