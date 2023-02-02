Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced the company’s annual Diversity Scholarship program is now accepting applications for the 2023 school year. Having provided more than $250,000 in tuition assistance since 2013, the scholarship program aims to invest in the future of the broadcast industry and help students from diverse backgrounds, who reflect Sinclair’s audiences nationwide, complete their education and pursue careers in broadcast journalism, digital storytelling, and marketing.

Applicants must be a current college sophomore or junior at an accredited four-year undergraduate college or university in the United States. Students from all 50 states may apply at: https%3A%2F%2Fedyy.fa.us2.oraclecloud.com%2FhcmUI%2FCandidateExperience%2Fen%2Fsites%2FCX_2002%2Fpages%2F96002

Deadline for submission is April 30, 2023.

The annual Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship complements the company’s efforts to bring more diversity to the industry. This includes enhanced efforts to recruit skilled and talented employees from historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic serving institutions.

“The continuation of Sinclair’s annual scholarship program is an affirmation of our commitment to increasing diversity in the broadcast industry and providing the next generation of journalists and marketers with the tools they need to succeed,” said Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley.

Additional details on the scholarship and the 2022 winners can be found on the Sinclair Broadcast Group website.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Category: General

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005784/en/