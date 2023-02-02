Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Annual Diversity Scholarship Submission for 2023, Shaping the Future of Broadcasting

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced the company’s annual Diversity Scholarship program is now accepting applications for the 2023 school year. Having provided more than $250,000 in tuition assistance since 2013, the scholarship program aims to invest in the future of the broadcast industry and help students from diverse backgrounds, who reflect Sinclair’s audiences nationwide, complete their education and pursue careers in broadcast journalism, digital storytelling, and marketing.

Applicants must be a current college sophomore or junior at an accredited four-year undergraduate college or university in the United States. Students from all 50 states may apply at: https%3A%2F%2Fedyy.fa.us2.oraclecloud.com%2FhcmUI%2FCandidateExperience%2Fen%2Fsites%2FCX_2002%2Fpages%2F96002

Deadline for submission is April 30, 2023.

The annual Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship complements the company’s efforts to bring more diversity to the industry. This includes enhanced efforts to recruit skilled and talented employees from historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic serving institutions.

“The continuation of Sinclair’s annual scholarship program is an affirmation of our commitment to increasing diversity in the broadcast industry and providing the next generation of journalists and marketers with the tools they need to succeed,” said Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley.

Additional details on the scholarship and the 2022 winners can be found on the Sinclair Broadcast Group website.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Category: General

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230126005784r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005784/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.