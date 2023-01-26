Accel Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 956 stocks valued at a total of $165.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRO(4.69%), VNLA(3.89%), and FTSL(3.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Accel Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 139,559-share investment in ARCA:CAPE. Previously, the stock had a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.28 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF traded for a price of $22.68 per share and a market cap of $243.17Mil. The stock has returned 6.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.63.

During the quarter, Accel Wealth Management bought 50,517 shares of ARCA:VNLA for a total holding of 135,786. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.08.

On 01/26/2023, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF traded for a price of $47.7 per share and a market cap of $2.33Bil. The stock has returned 0.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Accel Wealth Management bought 15,838 shares of ARCA:VDE for a total holding of 26,608. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $120.59.

On 01/26/2023, Vanguard Energy ETF traded for a price of $127.39 per share and a market cap of $8.79Bil. The stock has returned 47.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Energy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a price-book ratio of 2.40.

Accel Wealth Management reduced their investment in NAS:ANGL by 26,877 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.63.

On 01/26/2023, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $27.955 per share and a market cap of $2.78Bil. The stock has returned -7.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 60.03 and a price-book ratio of 7.03.

The guru sold out of their 5,452-share investment in NAS:QTEC. Previously, the stock had a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.6 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd traded for a price of $118.0981 per share and a market cap of $1.51Bil. The stock has returned -20.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd has a price-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a price-book ratio of 5.39.

