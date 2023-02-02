Update: O-I PROVIDES INSIDE LOOK AT TRANFORMATIONAL MAGMA GLASS TECHNOLOGY

1 hours ago
Perrysburg, OH, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • MAGMA is a revolutionary, flexible, modular glass production system
  • MAGMA complements O-I’s heritage production network, set to deliver far-reaching benefits for O-I and its customers
  • Video provides first look at Generation 1 and Generation 2 MAGMA Technology

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (January 26, 2023) – O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or “O-I”) today released a video (https://youtu.be/jajQKkzcD_I) offering a first look at existing MAGMA operations as the company prepares for its first, purpose-built MAGMA factory in Bowling Green, KY. The video combines live footage of MAGMA lines with insight as to the transformational nature of the new technology.

“MAGMA will set new standards in glass manufacturing, allowing us to use renewable sources of energy and more recycled content, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and waste,” said Ludovic Valette, O-I VP of Global Technology and Engineering. “It provides scalability and rapid deployment, as well as lower capital intensity, mobility, flexibility, and consequently supply chain efficiency.”

O-I recently announced the construction of a new greenfield glass plant in Bowling Green, KY that will be the first facility purposely built for the revolutionary MAGMA technology. Enabled by advanced technologies and innovative processes, the state-of-the-art site is expected to come on stream mid 2024 and further enhance O-I’s customer service, flexibility, and sustainability.

ABOUT O-I GLASS

At O-I Glass, Inc. (: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure, healthy and completely recyclable; making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 24,000 people across 70 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.4 billion in 2021. Recognizing the tremendous benefits of glass, the United Nations has designated 2022 as the International Year of Glass to celebrate the past, present, and future of this transformative material. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn

Chris Manuel
Vice President of Investor Relations
[email protected] .com
567.336.2600
JIM WOODS
Public Relations Lead
[email protected]
724.732.5748
