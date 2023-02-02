Glancy+Prongay+%26amp%3B+Murray+LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Sotera Health Company (“Sotera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On or about November 20, 2020, Sotera conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 53.59 million shares of common stock at $23 per share. On or about March 18, 2021, the Company conducted its secondary public offering (“SPO”), selling 25 million shares at $27 per share.

On September 19, 2022, a jury found Sotera liable for $363 million in damages, after determining that its sterilization services exposed communities surrounding its processing facilities to Ethylene Oxide (“EtO”) emissions and caused the plaintiff’s cancer. The jury cited the Company’s “willful and wanton” misconduct in not preventing toxic EtO emissions and failing to warn about the severe health hazard posed by its facilities. On this news, Sotera’s stock price fell $4.90, or 33.3%, to close at $9.83 per share on September 19, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on September 20, 2022, analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded Sotera stock, noting a greater risk to Sotera in future EtO-related litigation due to facts that emerged in the trial and “possible bands of outcome being so open ended that it creates and material overhang on the stock for the foreseeable future.” On this news, Sotera’s stock price fell $1.63, or 16.6%, to close at $8.20 per share on September 20, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on September 21, 2022, analysts at JP Morgan downgraded Sotera stock after finding that “investors are likely to price in this unprecedented ruling as a higher probability of a larger settlement or subsequent payouts of the 700+ remaining individual lawsuits, which [Sotera] could potentially not afford.” On this news, Sotera’s stock price fell $0.88, or 10.7%, to close at $7.32 per share on September 21, 2022 – 68.2% below the IPO price and 72.9% below the SPO price.

