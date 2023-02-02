TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC, OTCQX-EXCOF) announced voting results from its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 25, 2023. A total of 25,271,737 Common Shares or 64.95% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Votes

For Votes

Withheld/Against Edward H. Kernaghan 93.9% 6.1% Darren M. Kirk 92.3% 7.7% Robert B. Magee 99.8% 0.2% Colleen M. McMorrow 99.7% 0.3% Paul E. Riganelli 90.9% 9.1% Brian A. Robbins 88.6% 11.4%



Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 20 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source:

Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC, OTCQX-EXCOF) Contact:

Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer Telephone:

(905) 477-3065 ext. 7233 Website:

http://www.excocorp.com





Appendix A

VOTING RESULTS - 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Withheld/Against

# % # % Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director 23,488,512 93.9% 1,524,338 6.1% Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director 23,075,535 92.3% 1,937,315 7.7% Elect Robert B. Magee as Director 24,968,787 99.8% 44,063 0.2% Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director 24,941,782 99.7% 71,068 0.3% Elect Paul E. Riganelli as Director 22,740,334 90.9% 2,272,516 9.1% Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director 22,153,022 88.6% 2,859,828 11.4% Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors 24,415,957 96.6% 855,330 3.4%

Notes:

(1) Based on proxies submitted

(2) 258,887 shares were not voted for Directors

(3) 25,271,737 shares (64.95%) were voted by proxy